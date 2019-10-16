|
|
Fred A. Ranalli Sr. Fred A. Ranalli Sr., 95, of Spring Township, died October 15, 2019, at Berks Heim. His wife, Mary J. (Hinkle) Ranalli, died on July 8, 2017; they were married for over 73 years. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Antonio and Anna (Ricchuitti) Ranalli. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during WWII earning a Purple Heart and three Gold Stars. His military service included a tour on the 33rd Artillery, and was part of the campaign that landed at Omaha Beach. Fred was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk for 32 years during which time he served as vice president of the APWU (American Postal Workers Union). He retired on August 31, 1980. He was a lifetime member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading, where he served as an altar boy. Fred was on the board of directors and a trustee at Victor Emmanuel II, Reading for 50 years. He was also instrumental in starting their scholarship in 1965 for students of Italian heritage in Berks County. He enjoyed running bus trips for family and friends; a group they self-proclaimed as the Italian American Jet Setters. Food was a source of happiness and he and his family always enjoyed being together with a great meal that most times was prepared by Fred and Mary. Fred loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren sporting events. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caretakers and everyone at Berks Heim for their excellent care they gave Fred during his stay there. He is survived by three children: Mary Ann, wife of Larry Stone, Richard, husband of Rebecca Ranalli, and Fred A. Jr., husband of Janice Ranalli, all of West Lawn; four grandchildren: Dr. Patrick Stone, husband of Dr. Liz Harris, West Lawn, Mark Stone, husband of Kathleen, Shillington, Dr. Joseph Ranalli, husband of Melissa, Mountain Top, and Anthony Ranalli, husband of Brianna, Philadelphia; and five great-grandchildren: Mary Beth, M.J., Cameron, Logan and Nicholas. Fred was predeceased by three siblings: Carmella Borelli, James Ranalli and Harry Ranalli. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading, PA 19602, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church or the in Fred’s memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019