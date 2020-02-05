|
|
Fred Eugene Miller, Sr., 65, died February 3, 2020 in his Mohnton residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born, September 30, 1954, in Reading, he was a son of the late Ralph E. Miller and Janis Louise (Miller) Miller-Phillips. Fred was employed as a woodworker with Reading Box Company, Glenside for 17 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved NASCAR and all animals. Surviving are his four children: Jerad J. Snyder of Reading; Jessica M. Miller of Detroit, MI; Carisa A. Snyder, fiancé of Dennis A. Rodriguez of Mohnton; and Fred E. Miller, Jr. of Reading. There are also 20 grandchildren surviving, in addition to his two sisters, Janell L. Miller of Temple and Kristina Miller of Johnstown. Fred was preceded in death by a grandson, King Rodriguez, in 2015. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stitzel Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605, to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020