Frederick K. “Fritz” Adam, 96, of Maidencreek Twp., passed away Sunday, May 3rd in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center in Wernersville. Fritz was married to Ruth M. (Schaeffer) Adam. Fritz and Ruth would have celebrated seventy four years of marriage on August 31st of this year. Born in Temple, he was the son of the late William M. and Elsie A. (Ketner) Adam. He served in the Army during WW II in a Field Artillery Battalion as a Staff Sergeant serving in several countries including England, France, Holland, Belgium, and Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, Horace M. Kieffer Legion Post #625 in Fleetwood. He also was the secretary for the Army 691st Field Artillery Battalion, organizing numerous reunions for the battalion. On March 10, 1946 Fritz received an Honorable Discharge from the Army. He was employed for thirty seven years in the Berks County Court House in the printing department retiring in 1991. He was a member of Maidencreek Church where he served on church consistory and was an Elder and Deacon. Fritz was a charter member of the Blandon Lions Club serving as President from 1972 until 1973, Secretary from 1964 until 1966, and Treasurer from 1967 until 1969. He received the Melvin Jones Award in 1993. In 1984 Fritz was named Outstanding Citizen of Maidencreek Township. He served on the Fleetwood Area School Board for fifteen years from 1979 until 1994. He formerly served as Justice of Peace in Maidencreek Township. He was a member of Chandler Lodge No. 227 West Reading earning a 32nd degree. Fritz enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was a member of Wolf Run Rod and Gun Club in Snyder County. Fritz and his wife Ruth enjoyed traveling. He was a member of the Virginville Fire Co., Temple Fire Co., Blandon Fire Co., and the Good Will Fire Co. in Hyde Park. Fritz was the owner and operator of Adam’s Barber Shop on Mt. Laurel Ave. in Temple for many years. Surviving along with his loving wife Ruth are two children, Linda L., wife of Clete Marquardt of Wyomissing and Deborah A., wife of Tony Didyoung of Ontelaunee Twp. There are three grandchildren, Jody (Didyoung) Graham and husband John, Ashleigh (Marquardt) Turner and husband Ben, and Adam Marquardt and wife Whitney. Also there are several great grandchildren, Ian and Jillian Graham, Colton, Avery, and Addison Marquardt, and Charlie and Emily Turner. Fritz is predeceased by three brothers, George, Brooke, and Michael Adam. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Maidencreek Cemetery in Blandon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Horace Kieffer Post, 120 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522, Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Blandon, PA 19510 and the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th, St., Reading, PA 19604. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Nurses and CNA staff at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center for the loving care and devoted attention extended to Fritz and his family. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.