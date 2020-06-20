Frederick Bender
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick C. Bender, 77, formerly of Robesonia, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Maidencreek Place. He was the husband of the late Phyllis A. (Strunk) Bender, who passed away July 3, 2010. Frederick, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Speicher) Bender, was born in Reading. He is survived by three sons, Joey Bender, husband of Christine, Hamburg, Mike Bender, Wernersville, and Jeremy Bender, West Lawn; a brother, Robert Bender, AZ; a sister, Patricia Knorr, Bernville; and a grandson, Nathan Bender. He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Bender. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania and retired from Rockwell International. A private burial will be held in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved