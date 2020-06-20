Frederick Bender

Frederick C. Bender, 77, formerly of Robesonia, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Maidencreek Place. He was the husband of the late Phyllis A. (Strunk) Bender, who passed away July 3, 2010. Frederick, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Speicher) Bender, was born in Reading. He is survived by three sons, Joey Bender, husband of Christine, Hamburg, Mike Bender, Wernersville, and Jeremy Bender, West Lawn; a brother, Robert Bender, AZ; a sister, Patricia Knorr, Bernville; and a grandson, Nathan Bender. He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Bender. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania and retired from Rockwell International. A private burial will be held in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.