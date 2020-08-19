Frederick F. Haage Frederick F. Haage, 77, of Douglassville, passed away Friday, August 14th, at Phoenixville Hospital. Frederick was born in Reading on April 8, 1943, a son of Fern (Whitman)Haage and Robert Haage. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964. He worked at Reading Metro Taxi, Bethlehem Steel and Bowlerama. Frederick is survived by his two daughters, Yvonne L., wife of Walter White, of Douglassville; Ann M. Haage, of Blandon; and son,Kevin Haage, of Florida. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Zachary and Harley Haage and one great grandchild, Katarina Haage. A Garden Memoiral Service will be held in Saturday, August 22nd at Feeney Funeral Home. Gathering of friends from 12 Noon to 1 PM and Religious Service at 1 PM. It will be live Streamed at www.johnpfeeneycom starting at 12:50 PM. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, web broadcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
