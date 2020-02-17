|
|
Frederick W. Hodgkins, 69, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., in Wyomissing Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Frederick Gerald Hodgkins and Mary Louise (Zink) Hodgkins. Mr. Hodgkins was employed as a drama, art, dream and recreational therapist at Rivington House Nursing Home in New York City. He is survived by his brother, David G. Hodgkins, of Mohnton; and his nieces and nephews: Jason, Jazain, Christopher, Emily; and was preceded in death by his niece, Melissa. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020