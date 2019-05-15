Frederick C. Jackson, 69, of Harrisburg, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.

He was born in Reading on May 8, 1950, to the late Charles W. and June M. (Severns) Jackson.

Fred was a retired counselor in the drug and alcohol

recovery profession. He was a member of Susquehanna Valley Evangelical Free Church. For 33 years he was active with Alcoholics Anonymous, and he enjoyed putting together model cars and spending time at the Lanco Speedway.

Fred is survived by his wife, Beth Ann Harris; his daughter, Hope Walter and her husband, Jarret; his brother, Robert W. Jackson and his wife, Sharon; two sisters, Carol Fair, Karen M. Eisenhofer and her husband, Douglas; and his granddaughter, Madalynn Scheffler.

Funeral services will be on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at his church, Susquehanna Valley Evangelical Free Church, 6433 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111, with Pastor Matt Saxinger officiating. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements by the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in Fred's honor can be made to his church or to AA, 1251 S. 19th St., Harrisburg, PA 17104, or to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401. To share online condolences, please visit www.HetrickBitner.com or on Facebook.



