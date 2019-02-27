Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Kercher.

Frederick R. Kercher, 88, of Exeter

Township, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the wife of Anna C. (Fahr)

Kercher, who passed away on February 16, 2016.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Clarence G. and Elsie (Pfeffer) Kercher. Frederick was a member of IUOE Local 542, played slow pitch softball for Exeter Bulls and was an avid sportsman. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army, worked as the operating engineer for Marvin Miller and then worked at Mayer Pollock for many years until his retirement.

Frederick is survived by his son, John Kercher, husband of Audrey; daughter, Cheryl Heltzinger, wife of Kevin Sr., both of Exeter Township; six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Dorothy M. Killian, Miriam A. Eller, widow of Glenn, and Joan M. Hafer, wife of Russell, all of Exeter Township.

He is predeceased by brother, Clarence G. Jr.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



