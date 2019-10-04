|
Frederick Klink Following an unexpected battle with cancer, Frederick “Fritz” Klink, Tucson, AZ, entered heaven with his Golden Retriever Rocky on Tuesday night, October 2. Fritz was an enthusiastic golfer playing his last round of golf at the end of July. Fritz was born December 3, 1932 to the late Helen M and Charles F Klink in Reading PA. He graduated from Mt Penn HS in 1950, served in the US Naval Reserve from 1950-1954 and on active duty from 1951-1954 with rank of 3rd class Petty Officer. He graduated from Muhlenberg College in 1958 with a BA in Business Administration. From 1960 to 1978, Fritz was employed by Crompton & Knowles Corp last serving as the Chemicals Group Financial Controller. A successful entrepreneur, from 1978 to 1989, he formed KLI Associates, a business management consulting business specializing in small businesses. In 1990, he formed RecOil, Inc., a lubricate distribution business and oil recycling business from which he retired in 2010 and then relocated to Tucson, AZ. Fritz was active with the PA Masonic organizations--F&AM Reading Lodge 549, Scottish Rites Valley of Reading, and Rajah Shrine Temple. Fritz is survived by his former wife Barbara, Tucson, his daughter Deborah M, Tucson, two sons, Gregory A, Reading, and Frank F, (wife Donya), Chalfont, and two granddaughters. His other siblings—two sisters, Madeline Weidner, Shillington, and Mary Lou Seiz, Reading. Memorial contributions for Fritz and Rocky can be made to Rescue a Golden of AZ (RAGAZ), PO Box 71987, Phoenix, AZ 85719.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019