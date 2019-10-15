|
Frederick Charles Knoll, Jr. Frederick Charles Knoll, Jr., passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Reading Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in March of 1924 in Philadelphia to the late Mary D. (Dous) and Frederick C. Knoll, Sr. Frederick was, among many other things, a steadfast husband, father, soldier, freemason, and hunter. He relished his time in the woods, sharing a great deal of his life with his family enjoying the beauty of rural Pennsylvania. An avid outdoorsman, Frederick’s hunt of choice was wild turkey, going as far as to keep a pair as pets. He also kept the company of many dogs, whose companionship he enjoyed enough to keep a portrait of one pair framed in his room until his passing. A proud member of the Freemasons, at ninety-five, Frederick was a lifetime member of the Hiram Lodge 81 in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. He prided himself on his accomplishments with the Guild, never removing his trademark ring. Frederick graduated in 1942 from the Lincoln and Brown Preparatory School. He served bravely under the Navy on the S.S. Lyon during WWII, launching PT boats during some of the war’s harshest environments. Even later in life, he cherished the freedom offered by his country that he had fought valiantly to protect. After the war Frederick attended Drexel University and began a quiet life, raising his family and settling in for thirty-six years at the Philadelphia Electric Company where his father, grandfather, and brother worked. He spent his last few years living at Phoebe Retirement Community in Wernersville where he was cherished by the staff and residents alike. Frederick will be remembered for his devotion to his countrymen, personal passions and, above all else, his family. He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Loretta Knoll; three daughters Merle Knoll of Reading, Melisa Knoll of Reading, and Ericka Knoll Dreisbach, wife of Edward Dreisbach, of Macungie; and grandsons Eamon Noah Knoll Dreisbach and Elias Greyson Dreisbach. A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 18, at the Chapel of Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601. Military funeral honors and Masonic rites will be rendered. Friends and family may gather at the gates of the cemetery at 10:45. Frederick’s family asks that any who feel moved to make a donation in his memory do so to the , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019