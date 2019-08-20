|
|
Frederick R. Krieg Jr., 70, of Spring
Township, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Berks Heim.
He was the husband of Sharon A. Krieg. Born in Pottsville, Mr. Krieg was the son of the late Frederick R. Krieg, Sr., and Leona
(Lord) Krieg.
He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Krieg was a foreman at UGI in Reading and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan who also enjoyed hunting, fishing, firearms and was a member of Mohnton Fish and Game Club.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Brian, of Womelsdorf.
Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mr. Frederick R. Krieg Jr. Online condolences may be made at:
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019