Frederick L. Kirlin Frederick L. Kirlin, 88, of Shillington, passed away November 15, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient. He was the husband of Joyce D. (Grohs) Kirlin. Born in Lower Heidelberg Township, he was a son of the late Raymond E. Kirlin, Sr., and Priscilla S. (Ruth) Kirlin. Fred was a lineman for Met-Ed for 43 ½ years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed yard work, hunting, going to his cabin in Sullivan County. Fred served Shillington as a driver for Keystone Fire Company #1 for many years. In addition to his loving wife of 69 years, he is survived by his children – Debra L. Koblitz-Perry of Bernville, Frederick L. Kirlin, Jr., (Trayce) of Reading, his siblings – Raymond E. Kirlin, Jr, Birdsboro, Shirley M. Tumminello, Newark, CA, Judith A. Hinnershitz, Leesport, his grandchildren – Heather Savant, Kristina Stein, Brent Kirlin, Kelly Derkotch, his step-granddaughter Tias and his great grandchildren – Tyler, Aiden, Amber, Maddie, Olivia, Ana, Savanah, Bentley. Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Kirlin family. www.kleefuneralhome.com