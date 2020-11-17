1/2
Frederick L. Kirln
Frederick L. Kirlin Frederick L. Kirlin, 88, of Shillington, passed away November 15, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient. He was the husband of Joyce D. (Grohs) Kirlin. Born in Lower Heidelberg Township, he was a son of the late Raymond E. Kirlin, Sr., and Priscilla S. (Ruth) Kirlin. Fred was a lineman for Met-Ed for 43 ½ years retiring in 1994. He enjoyed yard work, hunting, going to his cabin in Sullivan County. Fred served Shillington as a driver for Keystone Fire Company #1 for many years. In addition to his loving wife of 69 years, he is survived by his children – Debra L. Koblitz-Perry of Bernville, Frederick L. Kirlin, Jr., (Trayce) of Reading, his siblings – Raymond E. Kirlin, Jr, Birdsboro, Shirley M. Tumminello, Newark, CA, Judith A. Hinnershitz, Leesport, his grandchildren – Heather Savant, Kristina Stein, Brent Kirlin, Kelly Derkotch, his step-granddaughter Tias and his great grandchildren – Tyler, Aiden, Amber, Maddie, Olivia, Ana, Savanah, Bentley. Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Kirlin family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
