|
|
Frederick Leroy Schultz, Sr., 88, formally of Temple, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Reading, PA, Fred was the son of the late John T. Schultz, Sr. and Ida Marie (Mohr) Schultz. He was the beloved husband of Doris L. (Walls) Schultz for 68 years. He is survived by 5 Children (and their spouses): Cyndi (Bonnie), Kathy, Freddy Jr. (Melody), Patty (Eddie) and Bill (Cathy); by 6 Grandchildren: Billy IV, Alyssa, Eryn, James, Zac and Sarah; by 2 Step-Grandchildren: Niija and Shaina; by 5 Great-Grandchildren: Damien, Hunter, Colton, Tieranny and Billy V. and his 2 Sisters: Dolores and Beverly. He is predeceased by 6 siblings: John Jr., Bernie, Virginia, Flossy, and Kenny. Fred graduated from Reading High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy (1949-1953) Construction Battalion (Sea Bees). He joined the Union Ironworkers in 1953 and later served as the Business Agent of the Ironworkers Union Local 420 (1978-1993). He also served as the President of the Berks County Building Trades (1980-1993). He was an avid exerciser (body building and fitness). He was active in the Reading YMCA from the age of 13 and still worked out into his early 80’s. He loved golf and spent his retirement years playing several times per week, also into his early 80’s. Masonic services will be provided by Chandler Lodge 227 and a celebration of life funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland St. Reading, Saturday March 21, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Amy S. Landis and Pastor Steve Belinski will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Flowers can be sent directly to Bean Funeral Home and/or contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. floor 17, Chicago IL 60601. The family kindly asks that no lilac or lavender be brought into the funeral home due to an allergy. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020