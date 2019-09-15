|
Frederick E. Rehrig, 83, of Mohrsville, passed away peacefully at home September 13th.
Frederick was born in Orwigsburg, on
December 3, 1935, a son of the late Anna (Heinbach) and Howard Rehrig. He was the husband of Carole M. (Nester) Rehrig. They were married on October 24th, 1959. He graduated from Orwigsburg High School in 1953, and became a Pennsylvania state
policeman through the Hershey Academy.
He served as security for President Nixon's and John F. Kennedy's presidential campaigns. Frederick was a
member of Grace Bible Church of Hawk Mountain,
Orwigsburg, and a life member of the F.O.P.-Phillip Melly Memorial Lodge #65 and member of the Retired State
Police Association of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife, Carole, of 59 years, Frederick is survived by two sons, Frederick Rehrig Jr., husband of Anne, and Thomas Rehrig, husband of Danette. Frederick is also survived by his brother, Howard W. Rehrig, husband of Sylvia; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren;
nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by a brother and a sister.
A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on
Wednesday, September 18th at Grace Bible Church in
Orwigsburg, with Rev. Paul Auckland officiating. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Interment, with state police honors, at Schuylkill
Memorial Park Inc., Schuylkill Haven. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., is honored to be serving the family.