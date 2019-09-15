Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Rehrig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Rehrig


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Rehrig Obituary

Frederick E. Rehrig, 83, of Mohrsville, passed away peacefully at home September 13th.

Frederick was born in Orwigsburg, on

December 3, 1935, a son of the late Anna (Heinbach) and Howard Rehrig. He was the husband of Carole M. (Nester) Rehrig. They were married on October 24th, 1959. He graduated from Orwigsburg High School in 1953, and became a Pennsylvania state

policeman through the Hershey Academy.

He served as security for President Nixon's and John F. Kennedy's presidential campaigns. Frederick was a

member of Grace Bible Church of Hawk Mountain,

Orwigsburg, and a life member of the F.O.P.-Phillip Melly Memorial Lodge #65 and member of the Retired State

Police Association of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife, Carole, of 59 years, Frederick is survived by two sons, Frederick Rehrig Jr., husband of Anne, and Thomas Rehrig, husband of Danette. Frederick is also survived by his brother, Howard W. Rehrig, husband of Sylvia; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren;

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by a brother and a sister.

A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on

Wednesday, September 18th at Grace Bible Church in

Orwigsburg, with Rev. Paul Auckland officiating. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Interment, with state police honors, at Schuylkill

Memorial Park Inc., Schuylkill Haven. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., is honored to be serving the family.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now