Frederick Carl Shelton Jr., 86, of
Douglassville, passed away Thursday,
August 29, 2019, in Berkshire Center.
He was the husband of Leona M. (Westley) Shelton. Born in Reading, Mr. Shelton was the son of the late Frederick C. Shelton Sr. and Maybella Georgianna (Stitzer) Huey.
He was a member of Grace Gospel Church Chapel in Gilbertsville. He served in the
United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Dana Corp. as a welder for 33 years, and Bridgeview as a maintenance man for 18 years from which he retired.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Shelton is survived by his daughters, Vera Lynn Murphy, of Mount Penn; and Linda Lee Franckowiak, of Exeter Township. His grandchildren:
Jacqueline Getz, wife of Andrew Getz, of Shoemakersville; Heather Wilcha, of Birdsboro; and Derek Franckowiak, of Exeter Township. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth C. Shelton, of Oley;and James Shelton, of Indiana, Pa.
Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Michael Miller will officiate.
Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Navy will follow in Robeson Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019