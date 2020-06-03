Fredonia Copeland Fredonia Copeland, 96, of Reading passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 in Berks Heim to be with her Lord and Savior. She was predeceased by her husband Nathaniel Copeland May 6, 1989. Fredonia was born in Rockingham, N.C., on February 29, 1924 a daughter of the late Crawford and Martha (Covington) Covington. She held various occupations throughout her life. Fredonia was a faithful member of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church where she was Mother, a missionary and honorary usher. She leaves behind her in memory, her son Dennis G. and his wife Nadja Copeland of Columbus, GA., her 2 daughters; Shirley Lopes of Reading, Stephanie Wall of Rockingham, N.C., 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Religious services are entrusted to Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading. Private burial at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Live streaming of the service may be viewed on Jerry Jones Facebook page, on Friday June 5, 2020 at 11am. www.theocauman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.