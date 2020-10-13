Fredrick D. Soule Fredrick D. Soule, 86, formerly of Laureldale, PA, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing, PA. He was the loving husband of Marjorie E. (Degler) for 64 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Mary (Kutzor) Soule. He graduated from Reading High School. Fred began his career as an auto mechanic, but then worked for Western Electric, later known as AT&T and Lucent. He retired in 1994. He was active in several churches in his lifetime volunteering as a trustee, Supervisor of the Sunday School & a bible study teacher. Most recently he was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. Fredrick believed in the old adage that a happy wife meant a happy life. He and Marjorie loved to travel, especially camping, both in a pop-up trailer and later a motorhome. They visited 48 of 50 states plus many provinces of Canada. They also enjoyed planning and completing many home remodeling projects together. Fred always had a passion for cars. The two most important things to Fred were his faith and his family. In addition to his wife, Fredrick will be remembered by his three daughters: Debra Soule Sauer (Ronald) of Reading; Diane Moyer (Carl) of Exeter Twp.; and Donna Snyder (John) of Grafton, OH; his grandchildren, Heather Froelich (Sean), and Mitchell Moyer (Heather); and his sister Meriam Tiderman (Ronald). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St Suite 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave, Reading, PA 19609. Visitation will be held for Fredrick on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 1 pm with funeral service following at 1:00 pm at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading, with Rev. Terry Cooney officiating. Burial will be immediately after the service at Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
