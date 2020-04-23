|
Fredrick E. Keller, 93, of Ruscombmanor Township, died at home of natural causes on April 19, 2020, under the care of Compassus Hospice. He was born August 4, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Friedrich "Fred" and Marie (Scharff) Keller. Drafted into the army in 1944, he served in Germany until 1946. He attended Wisconsin State College and The University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Having joined the Marine Corps Reserve, he saw active duty in 1950 - 51. He held various jobs (including one in an advertising agency) before and after his service stints and attending colleges. Fred was interested in the arts from an early age. A grade-school teacher recommended that he attend an art class, and he sang in a boys' choir. He enjoyed acting in plays as part of the Threshold Theatre group in Milwaukee. In 1956 he went to the University of Iowa for his master's degree, studying printmaking with Mauricio Lasansky, exhibiting with the Iowa Print Group in the U.S. and abroad, and exhibited prints and works in other media in many shows in the U.S. At the university he met his future wife, Jayne Carmichael, of Columbus, Indiana. After their marriage, Fred taught art at Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa. In 1964, Fred, Jayne, and their three children moved to Pennsylvania. Fred taught in the Fine Art Department at Kutztown University until his retirement in 1991, serving as chairperson of the department for his final three years there. Fred was a fine teacher, receiving thanks from many students who appreciated his encouragement and caring. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, continually delighting with creative cards, poems, writing, and other artwork. Fred loved to study nature, beginning with family trips in his childhood to Wisconsin lakes. That love was reflected in some of his art work. He learned woodworking at a young age, later making items of furniture as well as many fine wooden toys, including pieces based on circus toys made by the Schoenhut Company of Philadelphia. As a boy, he had been given some much loved pieces of their circus; he researched and wrote a book, "Schoenhut's Humpty Dumpty Circus from A to Z" in 1975. He was a member and past Historian of the Schoenhut Collectors Club. He is survived by his wife Jayne, children Lisa Keller-Johnson and husband Dana, Temple, Valerie Keller, Philadelphia, and David Keller-Gymnich and wife Emily (Gymnich), Belle Mead NJ, grandchildren Matthew Johnson and wife Robin (Hansen), Huntsville AL, Andrea Johnson, Temple,Daniel, Nicholas, and Alexander Keller, NJ, and great-grandsons Nathaniel (Nathan) and Cayde Johnsen, AL. They all gave him great joy. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc. took care of arrangements. Fred's obituary is at Berks Cremations.com. There is no memorial service scheduled at this time. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to an organization of one's choice. The family thanks Compassus Hospice, St. Joe's Hospital, and Encompass Rehab Hospital of Reading for the fine care they gave to Fred.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020