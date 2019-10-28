Home

Frieda L. Ott, 93, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of the late Herbert A. Ott, who passed away May 11, 2016. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Odnell and Elizabeth (Buck) Gehret. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Shoemakersville. Frieda worked as a sewing machine operator at Berkshire Knitting Mill, Wyomissing. She is survived by a son, Brian G. Ott, Greenfields; two daughters, Bonnie L. (Ott), wife of Robert Baer, Shoemakersville; and Karen E. (Ott), wife of Timothy Barr, Schuylkill Haven; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
