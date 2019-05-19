Fusa Shinjo Baker, 79, of Spring

Township, passed away May 17, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Her husband, Barry W. Baker, died on

July 27, 1998. They were married in Japan, and had been married for 34 years. Fusa was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, on August 5, 1939. She was employed by Bachman Pretzel for over 25 years. She

previously worked as a seamstress.

Fusa's friendly personality, caring nature and love of her family will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for many things, including her devotion to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also very talented and creative including her green thumb and passion for vegetable gardening. Fusa

enjoyed casinos, word searches, testing her luck with

lottery tickets and scratch-offs with Aunt Sue, the game show channel, especially "The Price is Right," enjoying her

nightly "night cap" and walking 3-5 miles every day.

She is survived by two children, Kim, wife of James

Pollock, and Christopher M., husband of Jennifer L. Baker, all of West Lawn; her sister, Také Toguchi, Okinawa, Japan; her sister-in-law, Karen "Sue" Graul, West Lawn; and brother-in-law, Kevin, husband of Sue Baker, Doylestown. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Craig W. Koyste, Derrick S. Koyste, Anthony Pollock, Brandon

Pollock, Stephanie Keiser, William Pollock, Erin Pollock and Jennifer M. Baker; and five great-grandchildren: MaKennzie Keiser, Michael S. Koyste, Mackenzie Koyste, Rayne Pollock and Emma Keiser.

Fusa was predeceased by three children: Kazume, late wife of Craig S. Koyste, Spring Township; Barry William Baker Jr. and James E. Baker; and her brother, Komatu Shinjo.

Services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer

Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



