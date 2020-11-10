G. David Schlegel G. David Schlegel, 89, died November 7, 2020 in his residence at the Highlands in Wyomissing, PA. He was born in West Reading, the son of George S. Schlegel and Dorothy (Rohrbach) Schlegel. He was married to Janet E. Hower, who survives him, on January 2, 1954 in Calvary Reformed Church in Reading. They were graduates of the former West Reading High School. Dave graduated from Haverford College in 1953 and entered the United States Navy. He served in the Navy as an active member for two years and then in the Naval Reserve for 20 years, retiring as a Commander. In 1955, he began a long career in the insurance field. He was President of Insurance Incorporated. In 1984, he sold Insurance Inc. to James R. Loomis and continued to work there until age 70. While a resident of Reading, Dave directed his leadership energies to helping the city. He was President of the Board of the former Community General Hospital. He was a member of the Charter Commission that studied Reading’s form of government. He was the founder of the Reading Center City Development Fund, serving from 1976 to 1998. He also served as Secretary, then Chairman, of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Reading. From 1998 to 2003, he was on the Greater Berks Development Fund Board of Directors. Dave was a long-time member of Calvary United Church of Christ, where he served in many capacities, including the choir. Most recently, he was the Chairman of the Endowment Committee. Dave was the inspiration behind turning a small golf tournament into a marque event to raise money for the Children’s Home of Reading, where he was also honored for his fundraising leadership. An avid and skilled golfer and tennis player, Dave remained active throughout his life, passing his love for sports to the next generations. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, their spouses, and six grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Richard A. Schlegel. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Calvary UCC, 640 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist the Schlegel family.



