G. Larry Emerich
G. Larry Emerich G. Larry Emerich, 80, of Temple, passed July 2nd in Penn State Health St. Joseph’s. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Brown) Emerich. Born in Fleetwood, PA he was the son of Theodore and Anna (Kline) Emerich. He worked at Quaker Maid Cabinets in cabinet manufacturing and customer service for many years. He is also survived by sons, Michael Emerich husband of Suzanne Emerich and Jeffrey Emerich husband of Melanie Emerich; grandchildren, Brian and Matthew; six brothers, one sister and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
