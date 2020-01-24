Home

Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel Mennonite Church
School Road
Bethel, PA
Gabriel Hoover Obituary
Gabriel Victory Hoover, stillborn son of Leon and Kayla L. (Nolt) Hoover, of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Ephrata Community Hospital. Surviving in addition to his parents are paternal grandparents, Curtis and Ruth (Good) Hoover, of Lebanon; and maternal grandparents, Shirley (Matin) Nolt, of Bernville, and Stanley Nolt, of Greer, S.C.; paternal great-grandparents, Esther, wife of the late Willis Good, of Lebanon; Raymond and Mabel Hoover, of East Earl; maternal great-grandparents, Esther Mae, wife of the late Lester Martin, of Denver; Aaron and Loretta Nolt, of Ephrata. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church, School Road, Bethel. Kindly omit flowers. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
