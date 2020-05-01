Gabriela V. Good
Gabriela V. “Gabi” Good Gabriela V. “Gabi” Gonshor Good, age 69, of Erie, PA, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence following a three year battle with cancer. She was born in Bremerhaven, Germany on December 13, 1950, daughter of the late Hans Werner Gonshor and Hildigard Kliener Gonshor-Bast. Gabi was a devoted and loving Army wife to SFC1, US Army Retired, Timothy L. Good. They were married in Reading on July 24, 1971. Gabi was an avid reader, gardener and loved her cats. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla V. Good in 2016. Gabi is survived by her husband of 48 years, Timothy L. Good; one grandson, Tony Reber (Krysta); five great-grandchildren; one brother, Clause Peter Gonshor in Bremerhaven, Germany; one nephew and two nieces. Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, services were private and handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
