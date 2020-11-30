1/1
Gail Beebe
Gail L. Beebe, 77, passed away on November 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with dementia for six years. Born on July 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Irene (Dunkelberger) Bossler. She was married to her devoted husband, Blaine J. Beebe, with whom she shared sixty years of marriage on the day of her passing. Gail is survived by her children Kevin, husband of Stacey Beebe, Jody Pierson, Blaine D. Beebe, James J. Beebe, and Tracy Beebe. In addition to her husband and children, Gail is survived by one granddaughter, Erin L. Beebe, who Gail and Blaine raised since she was five weeks old, four grandsons and three siblings. Gail is predeceased by her grandparents and two siblings. Gail L. Beebe left a legacy of love and courage. Gail and her husband worked side by side in many businesses and she was a successful entrepreneur. Gail was loved by many friends she has had for a lifetime. Services will be held private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gail’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
