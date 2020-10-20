1/1
Gail Dallas
Gail L. Dallas, 73, of Sinking Spring passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020. Born in Titusville PA, Gail was the daughter of the late Isadore and Florence (Siegel) Resnikoff. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Dallas III. Mrs. Dallas is survived by her two children; Mike Dallas, husband of Janine of Berlin MA and Michelle (Dallas) Imhoff, wife of Jonathan of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Matt Dallas, Emily Imhoff and Kelsey Imhoff as well as a sister Elaine Serviss, wife of Jerry of Deming NM. Gail graduated from Titusville HS and attended Penn State University. She enjoyed collecting antique dolls and debating politics and government policies. She was a cat lover, fan of QVC and deeply devoted to her grandchildren. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to: www.willseye.org Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
