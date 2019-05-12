Gail Irene Hoch, 78, formerly of Spring Township, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at 5:35 p.m., in The Highlands at

Wyomissing Skilled Nursing.

She was the wife of Robert F. Hoch for nearly 57 years. Born in West Reading, Mrs. Hoch was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Mabel I. (Schropp) Guldin. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing where she served as a member of Church Council and as secretary of

Women of Atonement. She also previously served on the Church Council at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Reading.

Mrs. Hoch was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. She was a 1962 graduate of West Chester State College,

receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in education. She then received her Master of Education degree from

Kutztown State College. Mrs. Hoch was an elementary school teacher in the Reading School District for 5 years and then a fifth grade teacher at the M.L. Lausch School in the Exeter Township School District for 25 years, retiring in 1997. In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by her daughter, Janelle L. Hess, wife of Kraig D. Hess, of New Tripoli; and her grandchildren, Connor R. Hess and

Mackenzie E. Hess.

Funeral service will be held in Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610,

Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Ryan Hersch will officiate. Entombment will follow in Memorial Mausoleum in Wyomissing. The family will receive

relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East

Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and at Atonement Lutheran Church, Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Atonement Lutheran Church Endowment Fund at the above address in memory of Mrs. Gail Irene Hoch.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



