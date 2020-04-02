|
Gail L. (Hoffecker) Stoudt, 78 of Elverson, Warwick Twp., Chester Co., PA passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Born Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and the late Dorothy (Wayne) Hoffecker. Gail attended the University of Miami and Widener University. She worked as a manager, primarily in the restaurant business for more than twenty years. More recently, she worked providing in home care to seniors. Gail served as the first female mayor of Bernville, PA for six years, after serving on borough council for two years. She helped increase the Bernville police department, including the addition of a K-9 officer. She loved to stay active with exercise classes, yoga, tai chi, and taking long walks with her goldendoodle, Thomas Sawyer. She loved animals, adopting dogs and cats her whole life, and is also survived by her Himalayan cat Sherlock Holmes. In addition, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Surviving Gail are, son: Robert J. Stoudt, II, husband of Elizabeth M. of Elverson, PA; 1 brother: Robert W. Hoffecker of Beaumont, CA and 2 grandsons: Robert J. Stoudt, III and Christian N. Stoudt. She was predeceased by 2 brothers: Terry and Tod Hoffecker. Service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020