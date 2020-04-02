Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail L. Stoudt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail L. Stoudt Obituary
Gail L. (Hoffecker) Stoudt, 78 of Elverson, Warwick Twp., Chester Co., PA passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Berkshire Center. Born Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and the late Dorothy (Wayne) Hoffecker. Gail attended the University of Miami and Widener University. She worked as a manager, primarily in the restaurant business for more than twenty years. More recently, she worked providing in home care to seniors. Gail served as the first female mayor of Bernville, PA for six years, after serving on borough council for two years. She helped increase the Bernville police department, including the addition of a K-9 officer. She loved to stay active with exercise classes, yoga, tai chi, and taking long walks with her goldendoodle, Thomas Sawyer. She loved animals, adopting dogs and cats her whole life, and is also survived by her Himalayan cat Sherlock Holmes. In addition, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Surviving Gail are, son: Robert J. Stoudt, II, husband of Elizabeth M. of Elverson, PA; 1 brother: Robert W. Hoffecker of Beaumont, CA and 2 grandsons: Robert J. Stoudt, III and Christian N. Stoudt. She was predeceased by 2 brothers: Terry and Tod Hoffecker. Service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -