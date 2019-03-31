Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail (Seibert) Sittler.

Gail J. (Seibert) Sittler, 83, formerly of Oley, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Berks County Home Berks Heim.

Born in Exeter Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Mabel (Lorah) Seibert. Gail graduated from Oley High School in 1953, and was a member of First

United Church of Christ, Reading. Gail was employed by Boscov's Department Stores Inc., in Exeter Township, for 20 years, retiring in July 2006.

Gail is survived by her children: Barry L., husband of

Deborah, Leesport; and Larry A., husband of Gwen, Oley; Cynthia J., wife of Terry Diehl, Oley; and Dawn L. ,wife of Robert Hensel, Muhlenberg Park; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Myrtle Schwebel, of Doylestown.

She was predeceased by a son, Edward L. Sittler; and

sister, Nancy Stones.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m. in Spies-Zion Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Berks Heim in Unit B-2 for their incredible, loving and phenomenal care. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a

donation to a .

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



