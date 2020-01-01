|
Gail Ververelli Torrence, 60, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dimitri J. Ververelli and Anastasia (Hadgimallis) Ververelli, of Blue Bell. Gail, attended Harriton High School and was a 1981 graduate of Moore College of Art & Design. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and was a field hockey coach for over 13 years. Gail was self employed as an artist and interior designer most of her life. In addition to her mother, Gail is survived by her husband, David; her daughters Anastasia, fiancee of William Hinkle; Alaina and Aliki Torrence; a granddaughter, Alexandria Klett; and brother John Ververelli. She is predeceased by her brother Peter. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. in St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Interment will be at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , ’s National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Gail Torrence. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
