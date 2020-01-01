Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church
35 N. Malin Rd.
Broomall, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church
35 N. Malin Rd.
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Torrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Torrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Torrence Obituary
Gail Ververelli Torrence, 60, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dimitri J. Ververelli and Anastasia (Hadgimallis) Ververelli, of Blue Bell. Gail, attended Harriton High School and was a 1981 graduate of Moore College of Art & Design. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and was a field hockey coach for over 13 years. Gail was self employed as an artist and interior designer most of her life. In addition to her mother, Gail is survived by her husband, David; her daughters Anastasia, fiancee of William Hinkle; Alaina and Aliki Torrence; a granddaughter, Alexandria Klett; and brother John Ververelli. She is predeceased by her brother Peter. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. in St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Interment will be at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , ’s National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Gail Torrence. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -