Gale C. (Walter) Hess, of Exeter

Township, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, peacefully at home with her

husband by her side.

Born September 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hulda (Searfoss) Walter. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1956, and was the wife of Dale R. Hess. They were

married July 10, 1961, and would have celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Gale was a stay at home mom, a great wife, mother and grandmother who put everyone before herself. She loved her dog, Lola, shopping, day trips and eating out.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her twin daughters, Robyn Dale, wife of Tucker Mengel, and

Kimberly Gale, wife of Brett Osborne, both of Exeter Township; grandsons Dale Joshua Mengel, husband of Alexa, and Joshua Brett Osborne, both of Exeter. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas J. Walter, Mohrsville; and predeceased by sister, Madaline Delucia; and brother, James Anders.

Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made in Gale's name to Central PA Horse Rescue, 100 Spangler Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

