Gale Weaver

Gale Marie Weaver, 86, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was the loving wife of Leslie B. Weaver. Born in York, PA Mrs. Weaver was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Sprenkle) Sheaffer. She was a former member of St. John’s Reformed Church in Sinking Spring. Mrs. Weaver was devoted to her family and enjoyed gardening. She worked at Meridian Bank as a clerk for several years. She will be remembered by her children Susan K. Davis, wife of Mark Davis of North Carolina and Karen H. Howe, wife of Richard Howe of Mohrsville, and her grandchildren Jonathan and Justin Davis; Greta and Rachel Howe and Kirsten Weaver. Mrs. Weaver is also survived by her sister Carol Dennis of York and was preceded in death by her sister Elaine Mutch. The family would like to thank the staff at Phoebe Berks for all the loving care she received. Memorial Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Susan Weisman will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Saturday 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter 706 Rothville Road #8504, Lititz, PA 17543 in memory of Mrs. Gale M. Weaver. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com