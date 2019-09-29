Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
201 East Main Street,
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
201 East Main Street
Kutztown, PA
View Map
Gale (Keller) Wiltrout

Gale (Keller) Wiltrout Obituary

Gale G. (Keller) Wiltrout, 77, formerly of Mertztown, passed away on Thursday,

September 26, 2019, in Kutztown Manor Inc., where she was a resident for 12 years.

She was the loving wife of Glenroy Wiltrout, whom she married on June 1, 1963. Born in Longswamp Township, Gale was a daughter of the late Harry H. and Pauline M. (Schoedler) Keller. She was a 1960 graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton, and was a member of Saint John's Evangelical

Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Gale was employed by the Brandywine Heights Area School District as a teacher's aide for 10 years, working at District Topton Elementary School.

In addition to her husband of 56 years, Glenroy, Gale is survived by her two children, Gary A., husband of Lisa A. (Gensemer) Wiltrout, Wernersville, and Holly A. Wiltrout, wife of Dallas T. DeFrees, Fleetwood; three grandchildren: Jonathan A. Wiltrout, husband of Katie E. Prudhoe, Annville, Lebanon County, Michael A., husband of

Mackenzie L. (Whitehair) Wiltrout, Boyertown, and

Samantha N. (Wiltrout), wife of Anthony J. Rossetti,

Bethlehem; stepgrandson, Ryan A. Morris, Wernersville. There are also three great-grandchildren: Delilah, Cecelia and Louie; a sister, Joann (Keller), wife of Helge Thomsen, Mohnton.

Gale was predeceased by a grandson, Mark M. Sicher, on May 23, 2006.

A funeral service to celebrate Gale's life will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's

Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street,

Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the church.

The family requests contributions be made in Gale's memory to Saint John's Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
