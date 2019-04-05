Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garey Wade.

Garey L. Wade, 66 years, of Elverson, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Tower Health/Reading Hospital, following an illness.

He was born on July 17, 1952, in Reading. Garey was the son of the late Arthur and Laura (Glass) Wade. He was the husband of Linda Kay (Hoffman) Wade, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage.

Garey was a mechanic who owned G. & G. Automotive in Elverson. He was a lifetime member of the former Elverson Fire Company, where he served as fire chief. Garey was also a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. He enjoyed auto racing for many years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a son, Brandon and his wife, Jenna Hughes, of the Bronx, N.Y.; and a sister, Sharon and her husband, Dale Lutz, of Pottstown.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. from The Labs Funeral Home Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa. Interment will follow at the Elverson Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Garey to the , 498 Bellevue Ave., Reading, PA 19605.

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.



