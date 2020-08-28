Garry Messner

Garry Lee Messner, 72 of Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born November 15, 1947 in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Claude Eugene Messner and Dorothy (Bodolus) Messner. He retired from Steam Fitters Local #420, Philadelphia, PA Garry was a member of Stichter Lodge #254 F&AM, Pottstown, PA Surviving are daughters, Heidi R. wife of Christopher Grubb of Douglassville, PA and Tiffany A. Messner and her fiancée Kurt MacNair of Harleysville, PA, son, Barry L., Jr. husband of Michele Katzin, brothers, Eugene, Terry, Theodore, and Christopher, sister, Gail; 5 grandchildren, London, Everett, Declan, Cavanaugh and Aurora He was predeceased by brother, Timothy Messner. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



