Garvin Oliver Hofmann
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garvin Oliver Hofmann Garvin Oliver Hofmann, born July 25, 1936, left for his next adventure on June 12th. Awaiting him, is his mother Barbara (Pyle). He, in turn, will one day receive his: loving companion Emily Hayes-Whittle; daughter and grandson, Sea Gabriel, and Angus Breon; son and family, Rainer Magik, Holle Singer, Theo Sydney, Zoe Magik, and Phoebe Magik; sister Kathleen Erkert and family, Barbara, Ed, Kristen, and Kyle Reynolds. Garvin made the most of his life, occupying every moment: loving and learning large. He spoke his mind and heart with passion, and conviction. Before living his dreams as an artist and poet, Garvin served in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from Albright College. As his daughter, I am proud. Arrangements are entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved