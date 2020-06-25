Garvin Oliver Hofmann Garvin Oliver Hofmann, born July 25, 1936, left for his next adventure on June 12th. Awaiting him, is his mother Barbara (Pyle). He, in turn, will one day receive his: loving companion Emily Hayes-Whittle; daughter and grandson, Sea Gabriel, and Angus Breon; son and family, Rainer Magik, Holle Singer, Theo Sydney, Zoe Magik, and Phoebe Magik; sister Kathleen Erkert and family, Barbara, Ed, Kristen, and Kyle Reynolds. Garvin made the most of his life, occupying every moment: loving and learning large. He spoke his mind and heart with passion, and conviction. Before living his dreams as an artist and poet, Garvin served in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from Albright College. As his daughter, I am proud. Arrangements are entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160.



