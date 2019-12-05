|
|
Gary Joseph Badinger Gary Joseph Badinger, 74, died early morning on December 2, 2019. Born in Reading PA and living in Port Charlotte, FL since 2014, Gary is survived by his wife of 54 of years Alana (Geesaman) Badinger, daughter Jill Felbeck Jones of Casper WY; son, Craig Badinger of Port Charlotte FL; grandchildren, Morgan Felbeck and Seth Felbeck of WY, and brother Ronald Badinger of Reading, PA. Gary was a member of the UA Local 420 Steamfitters Union in PA and had a career of HVAC system maintenance with Honeywell. Gary had a remarkable independent streak, an infectious laugh, and loyal heart. He was loved and wll be missed. Services will be private.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019