Gary R. Bausher, 61, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of Richard R. Bausher, Ontelaunee Twp., and the late Shirley L. (Isamoyer) Bausher, died January 11, 2009. He graduated from Fleetwood High School in 1976. Gary worked in the sales department for Berks Products and other companies in the area, last working for the Home Depot before he

became disabled. Gary always enjoyed cars and his pets.

Surviving in addition to his father is a brother, Michael S. Bausher, husband of Beth E. (Kochel), Bernville; and a sister, Donna R. (Bausher), wife of David L. Rohrbach, Topton. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., in Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.




