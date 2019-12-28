|
|
Gary R. Boone, 74, of West Lawn, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Mattern) Boone, who passed away Aug. 11, 2017. Gary, a son of the late Harry and Evelyn (Moyer) Boone, was born in Royersford. He is survived by a son, Jason S. Boone, at home; a daughter, Rachel L., wife of Justin Hope, Sinking Spring; a brother, David Boone, husband of Carol, SC; and a granddaughter, Alexis Hope. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. He was an Army Veteran. Gary graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School and retired from Office Service Company, having previously worked for Hoover for several years. In retirement he continued to work at GMC Penske. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, with the Rev. Mark Rigg officiating. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, World Hunger Fund, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019