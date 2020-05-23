Gary L. Bowers, 81, the man with the warmest heart in the world, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the loving husband of 59 years of Donna R. (Devine) Bowers. Born in Reading he was a son of the late Harry L. and Mary L. (Yost) Bowers. Gary graduated from West Reading High School in 1956 where he played football and was a Berks County All Star Football Player and inducted into the Berks County Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Navy after graduation. Upon his return home, Gary wed Donna. For many years Gary worked as a dispatcher and night supervisor for Red Star. Gary loved to play golf and you could also find him fishing at the tulley or on a fishing trip to Canada. Gary was an avid Eagles fan. Go EAGS!!!! His grandson, Chris, had fond memories of his pop pop always playing silly games with him when he was young. He had several German shepherds that he loved, as well. Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by their children: Linda, wife of Kerry Quimby, of Sinking Spring; and Robert Bowers of Sinking Spring; grandson Christopher Keller of Philadelphia; siblings: Gene, husband of Debbie Bowers; Janice, wife of Richard Konnick; Bonnie, wife of Tom Perlacki; and John, husband of Lori Bowers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Joe Bowers. Gary’s family asks that donations in his memory be made to Penn State Health College of Medicine and specifically marked for Dementia research. Contributions can be mailed to Development and Alumni Relations, MC HS20 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115 P.O. Box 852 DEV-12626-18, Hershey, PA 17033. Gary’s life will be celebrated privately at the convenience of his family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.