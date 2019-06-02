Gary L. Fabian, 68, of West Lawn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

He joined the Marine Corps after

graduating from Cocalico High School,

serving our nation proudly during the

Vietnam War. He then worked for over 30 years at

Carpenter Technology as a steel worker.

Gary adored his grandchildren more than anything and was a terrific PopPop, cooking for them whenever he could and attending their youth sporting events. They will each greatly miss him.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Abigail, wife of Joseph Houck, Sinking Spring; his son, Joshua, husband of Kelly, Keller, Texas; and brothers, Chris Flory, husband of Sandy, Denver, Pa.; and Ed Fabian, Reinholds. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Luke and Nate

Fabian; and Joseph, Violet, and Lila Houck.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gary's honor to the at .

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



