Gary G. Pollock
Gary G. Pollock Gary G. Pollock, 83, formerly of Berks County, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven, PA. Born in Reading, PA on October 8, 1936, he was one of five children, of the late Joseph & Goldie N. (Allen) Pollock. He had served in the U. S. Air Force, and had worked as a Press Operator at Dana Corporation. Gary is survived by a daughter, Hope L. Pollock, two sons: Tony D. Pollock, & David D. Pollock, and a brother, Larry Pollock. A graveside service will be held at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30 am. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
