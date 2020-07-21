Gary Geisinger

Gary Carl Geisinger, 65, of Richmond Township, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the loving husband of Deborah E. (Yoder) Geisinger, whom he married on August 16, 1985. Born in Lehigh County, Gary was a son of the late Carl George Geisinger, and Georgiana C. (Wehr) Smith, who died on May 24, 2020. He was a member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Richmond Township. Gary was employed by the Fleetwood Area School District, working as a Maintenance person and Custodian until his retirement on June 3. He previously worked as a HVAC Technician at the former BNB Company, Fleetwood, and The Kutztown Foundry. Gary was a member and past Worshipful Master of Isaac Hiester Lodge No. 660, F. & A.M., Reading, PA, and The Scottish Rite, West Reading. He also earned his black-belt in karate and enjoyed target shooting with his brother, Darrell. In addition to his wife of 34 years, Deb, Gary is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer L. (Brumbach) Miller, and her husband, Jason of Hamburg, and Elizabeth L. (Geisinger) Lance, and her husband, Tyler of Reading; and a brother, Darrell E. Geisinger, Sr., and his wife, Cindy of Hamburg. An outdoor memorial service to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown (Richmond Township), PA, with Reverend David Kistler officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends following the service. For the health and safety of all, physical distancing and the wearing of masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Gary’s memory to The American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at cancer.org/donate
or The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or online at berksarl.org/donate
.