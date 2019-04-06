Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Irick Sr..

Gary I. Irick Sr., 73, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Born in Pottstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert C. and Julia B. (Hamilton) Irick. He was the husband of Cindy L. (Fry) Irick, at home.

Gary was a Vietnam veteran of the Navy. Gary was

employed as a truck driver for Preston Trucking. He was a member of the VFW Post 411 and the Birdsboro Fire Co. Social Quarters.

Surviving Gary, along with his wife, are 2 sons, Gary I. Irick Jr., of Birdsboro, Pa.; Benjamin Irick, of Harrisburg, Pa.; 1 daughter, Karen Irick, of Lewistown, Pa.; 2 step-daughters, Lisa Marie Smathers, of Douglassville, Pa.;

Megan Kerr, of Boyertown, Pa.; 1 brother, Mark Irick, of Reading, Pa.; and 1 sister, Wendy Fries, of Douglassville, Pa. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Gary was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Somer Kerr.

A visitation will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Military honors at 7:00 p.m. and a time of remembrance will be held from 7:15 p.m.-7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



