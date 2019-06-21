Gary L. James, 65, of Greenwich Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hospice Unit,

Allentown.

He was the husband of Betty D. (Huey) James.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harvey T. and Helen M. (Bailey) James.

Gary worked as a machinist for Dana Corporation,

Reading.

He was a car enthusiast. Gary liked old Chevys, going to car shows and working on cars.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Corey M. James, husband of Kelly, Hamburg, and Shawn B. Kloeffel, Temple; three daughters: Stacey L. (James), wife of Danny Brensinger, Edenburg, Holly A. (James) Moylan,

companion of David Heydt, Mohrsville, and Christie L. Kloeffel, Kutztown; nine grandchildren: Trevor, Brooke, Morgan, Tyler, Alyssa, Adam, Kaitlyn, Emma and Nicole; and one great-granddaughter, Callie. Gary is also survived by his siblings: William Calnan, Leesport, Alvin James, Hamburg, Maryellen Krantz, Mohrsville, and Sylvia Leiby, Hamburg.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Calnan and Harold Reichert.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., in Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago,

Illinois 60693. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



