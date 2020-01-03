|
Gary W. Killian, 84, of Shillington, passed away January 1, 2020, at the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of 62 years to Joan L. (Schaeffer) Killian. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late William and Ethel (Seibert) Killian. He was a graduate of Reading High School. Gary was a U.S. Marine veteran and a devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan. He was employed by Construction Fasteners as a supervisor, retiring in 1997. Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Steven Killian, Shillington; Marcy, wife of George Smith, Sinking Spring; and Beth Killian, West Reading; his twin brother, Barry Killian; and four grandchildren: Lyndsay Killian, Daulton, Megan and Kali Smith. He was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Moyer. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020