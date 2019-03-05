Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Kissinger Sr..

Gary E. Kissinger Sr. passed away at the age of 79 from a battle with cancer.

Gary was born September 20, 1939, and grew up as a boy around the Berkshire Heights area. After graduating from Wilson High School, Gary joined the Navy for 6 years and served for 2 years on a destroyer Navy ship, the "Forest Sherman." He then learned the carpentry trade and joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union in the year 1970. He was a trustee for 25 years and a business agent for 5 years of Local #492 Reading, Pa. He was in the carpenters union for 49 years.

Gary loved to hunt and trap with his sons and especially loved deer hunting. He loved fishing, playing quoits in

tournaments, and enjoyed bowling in leagues for the last 60 years. Gary bowled three 300 games in his life.

Gary is survived by his wife, Maryan Kissinger, they were married 44 years; his son, Gary Kissinger Jr.; his daughter, Michele Snyder; his stepson, Chris Stankiewicz; 6 grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Kieffer.

A funeral service for Gary will be held on Thursday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. in Host Church, 36 Host Church Road, Bernville. Friends and family are invited for a closed-casket visitation in the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Host Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading PA 19604.

Kirkhoff Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered to Gary's family at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



