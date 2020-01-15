|
|
Gary L. Finogle, 57, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away on January 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Troy, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late, Benjamin A. & Dortha Jean (Brown) Finogle. Gary served in the United States Army & worked as a welder. He enjoyed, Nascar, hiking and fishing, and loved spending time at Blue Marsh. Gary is survived by his siblings; Carol A. Wentzel, of Wernersville, Lawrence A. Finogle, of Sinking Spring, Dale L. Finogle, of Reading, Duane Finogle, of Troy, PA, Richard L. Finogle, of Hamburg, Barbara L. Finogle, of Dallas, PA, Linda K. Zeimer, of West Lawn, David A. Finogle, of Mohnton, & Debra A. Schwambach of Reading. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Robert E. Finogle, Leon A. “Butch” Finogle, Jeffrey L. Finogle, and Connie Jean Henry. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary’s honor to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020