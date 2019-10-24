|
|
Gary L. Kurtz, 56, of Fleetwood, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, after a sudden three week illness. Born July 10, 1963, in West Reading, he was the son of Norman J. Kurtz, Fleetwood, and the late Sarah J. (Hoffman) Kurtz. Gary worked in the hardware business for over 29 years. He worked for Weaver’s Hardware, Fleetwood, Fehl’s Agway, Temple, and Tractor Supply, Temple. He also worked for 16 years at the Leesport Farmers Market. Gary was a longtime member of Oley Mennonite Church and had been attending Fleetwood Bible Church for many years. He was a 1981 graduate of Fleetwood Area High School and loved taking care of dairy cattle and was a longtime leader in the Berks County 4H Clubs. He enjoyed reading, taking bus trips and listening to gospel music. Surviving in addition to his father, Norman, are his brother, Ronald L. Kurtz, husband of Melody H. (Brown) Kurtz, Fleetwood; his sister, Diane L. (Kurtz) Berger, wife of Dean A. Berger, Fleetwood; his nieces and nephews: Kimberly L. Berger, Fleetwood, Rachel L. (Kurtz) Lentz, wife of John S. Lentz, Hesston, Pa., Eric R. Kurtz, Fleetwood, Tonya L. (Berger) Weida, wife of Joshua J. Weida, Alburtis, and Daryl A. Berger, Fleetwood; and by many aunts and uncles. Funeral services for Gary will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Fleetwood Bible Church, 2847 Moselem Springs Rd., Fleetwood. Burial will follow in Oley Mennonite Church Cemetery, Oley Township. Viewings for Gary will be held on Sunday evening, October 27, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, and again on Monday morning, October 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Fleetwood Bible Church. Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Fleetwood Bible Church, 2847 Moselem Springs Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Gary and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019