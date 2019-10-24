|
Gary L. Leister, 63, of Oley, passed away peacefully October 23, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Kiefer) Leister; they were married for 43 years. Born August 12, 1956, in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Paul L. Leister and Bertha A. (Haring) Leister, of Boyertown. He was a 1974 graduate of Boyertown High School. Gary was employed as a maintenance welder/manager for C.S. Garber and Sons Inc. in Boyertown for 33 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Douglassville. Gary enjoyed hunting, boating, camping, clamming, gardening and cooking, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a member of the Pike Township Sportsmen’s Association and the Keystone Fire Company. In addition to his wife and mother, Gary is survived by his three daughters: Tracy L., wife of Gregory Detwiler, of Boyertown, Tiffany L., wife of John Cappellano, of Oley, and Tammy L., wife of Judd Eisenhard, of Elverson. In addition, surviving are his eight grandchildren: Gryffin, Myla, McKenna, Briella, Leah, Brynn, Grant and Calla. Other survivors include his siblings: Barbara, wife of Robert Troxel, of Reading, Paul Leister Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Boyertown, Nancy Leister, of Boyertown, Randy Leister, of Boyertown, Brian Leister and his partner, Leo Hanley, of Wyomissing; and brother-in-law, Larry Kiefer. Services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, PA 19518. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, PA 19518 and again on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Oley Cemetery, Spangsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, PA 19518 or to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019